Glad to criminalize the smuggling of masks and respirators and imposed fines of up to 425 thousand UAH
Today the Verkhovna Rada endorsed the draft law No. 3271 and introduced criminal liability for export of goods and epidemiological purposes in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus in Ukraine. The draft law was supported by the basis of the 274 deputies during an extraordinary session of Parliament.
The draft law № 3271 proposes to Supplement the criminal code of Ukraine St. 2012 and to provide for criminal liability for the export (shipment) to a large size through customs border of Ukraine of goods anti-assignment… carrying out a pretrial investigation it is proposed to refer to the competence of the investigating security agencies – said in the explanatory note.
The export (shipment) of a significant number of anti-epidemic goods is punishable by a fine from eight to 12 thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with confiscation of these goods. Also, the re-exportation of goods or the conspiracy group of persons (or by an official using his official position) entails a fine of from 12 to 25 thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens with confiscation of these goods.