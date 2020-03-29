“Glamour of the rest”: Daria Moroz did not hesitate to appear on the Network without makeup
In recent Western and Russian stars of show-business have increasingly published photos without makeup. Was no exception and 36-year-old actress Daria Moroz.
During the quarantine, which she holds for the city, the artist decided to abandon the name brand items and cosmetics. On his page in social network Instagram Daria Moroz has published a natural photo in a tracksuit and no makeup.
“Glamour is resting…In all senses” – ironically signed the 36-year-old actress.
Many fans have supported their favourite artist for the courage, and some even said that without makeup she looks not worse.
“Not afraid to be very beautiful”, “Dasha, you are always beautiful in life and in films”, “So cute”, “So at home. True”, “Dora, you are an incredible beauty! I admire you,” wrote the Internet users.
