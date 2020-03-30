Glasner: NSF has banned team training until at least April 5
Rival Shakhtar in the Europa League maintains shape through training in small groups.
Head coach of Wolfsburg Oliver Glasner told that in Germany, the football authorities allowed to conduct group training.
“We received a letter from the German football Association banning team training until April 5 at least. We continue to train in small groups, comply with all requirements. The command will not hold classes until 5 April”, – quotes the expert Bild.
Wolfsburg is in seventh place in the Bundesliga. In the Europa League, wolves lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 1:2 at home in the first leg.