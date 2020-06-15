Glimmer of hope at the CHSLD Émile McDuff
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
Murielle Robert, 78 years old, has been painting since his young age. Once it has been delivered to the COVID-19, find his brushes allowed him to express his emotions.
The fear gave way to relief and smiles at the CHSLD Émile McDuff, Repentigny. After having lost 18 residents, the institution is officially rid of the COVID-19 last week. However, one question remained on everyone’s lips : how long ?
“It is as if I had never had the virus. I felt just very tired for a few days. But I know that he has done wrong to others. I’ve been very lucky, ” says Murielle Robert, 78 years of age.
A month after you have visited the hot zone of the CHSLD Émile McDuff, The Duty is returned in this property which has been hard hit by the virus at the end of march. On the 106 residents, 36 have been infected and 18 have died.
During this second visit, the atmosphere is lighter. It must be said that no new cases declared since the end of April. The last two patients still in isolation, have passed the second test on Tuesday morning to confirm their recovery. The results fell on Thursday : they are healed, which officially ended the presence of the virus in the CHSLD.
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
The calm had returned to the CHSLD Émile-McDuff to Repentigny, where the COVID-19 has completely disappeared.
“I fear that he lurks again, so I dare not ask my son to come and see me. You are called to the place, ” says however Murielle Robert.
Like many of his neighbors room on the third floor — the former hot zone, it has developed some symptoms of the disease. In the days the most difficult, she stayed in bed and slept a lot, to the point of leaving aside his easel and his brushes, than it usually leaves never.
“I always drew and I have been painting since my 12 years,” says Mrs. Robert, moving at its own pace, using a walker, to make us visit her room. Two landscape paintings are exhibited at the top of his bed. On his easel is a representation of a country house surrounded by apple trees : his childhood home. “It has done me good to be able to start again. Painting is a way of expressing things that it’s inside of me. There are a lot of things inside… ” His voice was trembling, tears beginning to run down her cheeks. We guess that the changes that have occurred in recent months in the CHSLD have upset.
“Collateral damage “
“Even if the virus is gone, you can’t completely declare victory. It has resulted in a lot of collateral damage to the mental and physical functions. Some are still finding a shortness of breath for example, others have lost their autonomy, ” notes Julie Salette, nurse advisor, clinical. And this, without talking about the containment measures, which have weighed heavily on the morale of all residents, whether they have been infected or not.
Measures still in place during our visit. The majority of the residents are still in their room, sleeping in their bed, or sit in front of the window. A half door is installed at the entrance to most rooms to control the comings and goings of people doing the wandering. The large common rooms are almost empty.
“We had to adapt the premises to make them safe, but they have become less inviting. It looks less like a mid-life, ” acknowledges Julie Poirier, coordinator of site, casting a sad gaze on the living-room on the third floor.
Chairs have been removed to ensure that the measures of distance. Some furniture and decorative items have also been removed, to facilitate the disinfection. Dolls, balls, puzzles and other sources of leisure have also been stored in the basement, in order to avoid that they pass from hands in hands and become a source of contamination. “It is, in the meantime, we do not know too how long,” says Ms. Poirier. We are going to try gradually reintroduce them. It is in our plans déconfinement. “
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
Benjamin accompanies two resident time in the sun.
“The fact that a resume of activities, it is sure that it will help the residents. But we want to especially protect them, ” said nurse, Martine Fillion, crossed in a corridor whilst she was in her bed a lady was cheated out of room.
Ms. Fillion practice the profession for 30 years and has been working for six years at the CHSLD Émile McDuff. Usually assigned to the second floor, she was the first employee volunteer to go in the red zone at the end of march. Saddened to have seen several lives lost by the COVID-19, it is said today happy to see that the other infected persons have won the battle against the virus. “It is a huge pleasure to see them quietly on foot. We will regain a sense of normalcy, even if normalcy will be different than before. “
To begin with the measures of protection. If the long jacket and the gloves are no longer mandatory without case of COVID-19 proven, the nursing staff and visitors must wear a mask and goggles (or face shield) upon entry into the establishment. Their temperature is also taken by an employee, and the passage through the station of washing of hands is mandatory. Many hand sanitizer dispensers are also installed in the hallways. During our visit, we also found that these frequent stages of disinfection have become a reflex for the team.
Photo: Renaud Philippe The Duty
A close caregiver spends time with his mother, after 8 weeks without having been able to see it.
“The responsibilities of employees are bigger too. It was primarily a lifestyle, a CHSLD. Now, we come back really to the essence of the nursing profession, it evaluates many of the customers, we do follow-ups. It is even more vigilant than before to detect the slightest symptom, ” adds Martine Fillion.
Second wave
A change in practice that will last according to it, given that the threat of a second wave flat already. “At least, we know now what we attack as a virus and how to protect themselves in the event of a second wave,” continues the nurse, sure of being able to avoid it.
Dr. Audrey Lafortune, who was precisely his weekly visit on Tuesday, is less optimistic. “We are better prepared, but one is never fully prepared. When the first case occurs, it is always a surprise, ” she said. What worries me the most is that only a quarter of our residents have been infected and have developed immunity. There is still a lot of patients who are potential candidates for the second wave. “
At least, we know now what we attack as a virus and how to protect themselves in the event of a second wave
— Martine Fillion
To the director of nursing, Audrey Bouchard, the second wave is not an option. “We are convinced that it’s going to happen, we are up for it. “No relaxation of the hygiene measures is not provided, and the institution already has in stock enough material of protection for employees.
The lack of personnel remains a problem. “It was our school house for training of the orderlies at an accelerated rate. Keep the suite remains a challenge, even if it now has the support of the government to offer rewards. “She is still sure of being able to protect the residents. “The key is to stay vigilant and that there is no relaxation in the measures of prevention. “