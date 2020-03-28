Gluten and weight loss: nutritionist spoke about the direct connection
The expert spoke about the impact of gluten on the body
The need to exclude from the diet of gluten – disputed question among specialists, to say nothing about ordinary people who are caught up: whether there are products with its contents or discard them, even if there is no medical indication. Nutritionist Helen Cullen, who called foods to speed up brain activity, told in Instagram, how is the weight gain with gluten products.
Gaining popularity of gluten free diet. More and more people reject products containing gluten. Let’s face it, what is “gluten”, which contains, and how it may interfere with in reducing weight?
Gluten is a protein, or rather a group of proteins found in cereals. These sticky proteins form a network through which the dough becomes sticky and elastic. C Latin gluten means glue. Simple is gluten.
Gluten is found in wheat, rye, barley, barley, bulgur, couscous, spelt, soy. Also gluten can add in products on the production:
- Bakery products and pasta
- Meat products, sausage, sausages, soy meat substitutes
- Candy
- Sauces, ketchup, mayonnaise, canned food
- Spirits.
What is the danger of the gluten? If the diet too many gluten products, the gluten can accumulate in the intestines, and is developing its intolerance. According to who, every hundredth person suffers from this intolerance.
Gluten sticks to the villi and intestinal folds and glue them together. As a result, the gluten affects the intestines from the inside, hampers peristalsis. The unprocessed lumps of food stick to the gluten in the intestine and remain there, poisoning the body. It is the toxins in the intestines. And these toxins are also part of the overweight and chubby tummy.
In addition, stuck in the intestine the absorption of nutrients difficult. So, the body loses vitamins and minerals needed to build new cells and for the process of weight reduction. And we can do everything to reduce weight, but if the bowel is dirty, all the body slows down – and weight is reduced slowly, or at all, necessary.