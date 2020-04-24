Good news: a product against head lice could kill the coronavirus
April 15, 2020
Updated at 13h55
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — A drug low cost used to fight parasitic infections has proven to be very effective against the sars coronavirus when tested in the laboratory, reveal researchers in australia.
The drug, ivermectin, and would have killed the virus SARS-CoV-2 in less than 48 hours.
It is widely used for decades, particularly in the fight against lice, scabies, and other infections caused by parasites.
According to the study, which will shortly be published by the medical journal Antiviral Research, ivermectin prevented the virus from reproducing.
The researchers infected cells with the SARS-CoV-2. A single dose of ivermectin had significantly reduced the activity of the virus after 24 hours; after 48 hours, the virus had been eliminated.
One of the authors of the study explained that the ivermectin seems to target a molecule that the virus needs to reproduce. Ivermectin would slow down enough the proliferation of the virus to allow the immune system to take over.
In previous studies, ivermectin was shown to be effective in the face of diseases such as dengue and an ability to rein in infections similar to the COVID-19, such as the west Nile virus.
Further tests are now needed to verify if the ivermectin works just as well in vivo.
Anyone with access to ivermectin, including the version veterinary product, should not attempt to autosoigner.