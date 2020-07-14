Good news: a screening test would detect the coronavirus in 30 minutes

July 14, 2020 9h14

The canadian Press

MONTREAL – A new screening test developed by researchers from the american university Columbia would be able to detect the sars coronavirus in just 30 minutes.

The results of the current tests are not known until after two to seven days.

The researchers assert that their test is simple enough to be performed in a physician’s office or a medical clinic, since it does not require laboratory equipment specialist.

The new test uses the technique LAMP (Loop Mediated Isothermal Amplification) to amplify the DNA present in the sample. If the contents of the test tube turns yellow, the virus is present; if it turns red, the virus is absent.

The test would generate fewer false results and negative test currents, and no false positive result.

