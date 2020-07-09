Good news: all of the masks that block droplets, according to a researcher
Share
July 9, 2020 9: 00 am
Share
Good news: all of the masks that block droplets, according to a researcher
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – All types of masks, including masks artisan-made home, blocking a portion of the droplets expelled when one coughs, sneezes, or speaks, has found a federal researcher american.
Matthew Staymates, a mechanical engineer from the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the United States, is usually to detect narcotics and other illegal substances in suspension in the air.
He has taken advantage of the fact that he worked from home to test different masks and crafts.
It has therefore been able to demonstrate that all fabrics – flannel, different types of cotton, blends of cotton and polyester and even polypropylene reusable bags – keep a portion of the droplets to spread into the immediate environment.
Ultimately, Mr. Staymates has come to the conclusion that any barrier of tissue between the mouth and the outside is useful (and, even in the worst case, better than nothing).
His experience also reminded that the wearing of the mask mainly serves to protect others by preventing our droplets potentially infected to escape.
Since the masks are rarely perfectly adjusted around the nose and mouth, it is still possible to draw the contaminated air, even when you are wearing one.