Goodbye, eighties: Intel stop shipping 32-nanometer chipsets for Haswell
In the last days of March, Intel has said goodbye to one of market longevity – chipset Intel H81, which was submitted far in 2013 to work with processors generation Haswell LGA 1150. Other members of the family Lynx Point also went to the dustbin of history.
A year ago chipsets Intel Q87, Intel H81, Intel C226, Intel QM87 and Intel hm86 chipsets mentioned in the production program of the enterprises of the company in Vietnam, and now Intel announces the launch of a process on the termination of the supply of these products. The Intel Q87 and H81 is a desktop products, Intel QM87 and hm86 chipsets – mobile, and Intel C226 is a chipset for workstations.
The departure of these sets of logic of the market is traditionally smooth. Purchase orders will be accepted until 31 March of the following year, and the last batch will be shipped on 30 September 2021. Tellingly, in the notice of termination of the supply of these chipsets is not the usual for such cases, the wording on the shift of demand toward the newer products. It is possible that the 32-nm products, are abolished only for the sake of the unification of lithographic processes used in the companies Intel.