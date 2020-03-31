Goodram updated the SSDS CL100 SATA III 2.5″ CX400 SATA III 2.5″
Wilk Elektronik SA has announced the release of updated versions of SSD Goodram CL100 SATA III 2.5″ CX400 SATA III 2.5″. This is one of the most popular models in the portfolio of the manufacturer. In new CL100 gen.3 and CX400 gen.2 uses memory 3D TLC.
Polish manufacturer continues to supply and is ready to meet the demand for new storage devices. Responding to the request of customers, the new version will be released as a CL100 with a capacity of 960 GB. According to the manufacturer, the other device parameters remained unchanged.