Google and Apple put their tracing tool
According to Google and Apple, in 22 countries on 5 continents have requested to have access to their programming interface, and they expect more applications in the coming weeks.
Share
May 20, 2020 17h22
Updated at 23h52
Share
Google and Apple put their tracing tool
Laurent Barthelemy
Agence France-Presse
Julie Jammot
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The us Apple and Google have made available to the health authorities in the world their solution to build an application for tracing of contacts against the coronavirus, they announced Wednesday.
“From today, our […] technology is available to public health agencies” on iOS (Apple) and Android (Google), the two operating systems of smart phones are dominant in the world, said Google and Apple in a joint press release.
“What we have built is not an application, but rather an application programming interface (API) that health agencies can integrate in their own applications”, according to the two giants.
The ball is therefore now in the camp of the developers national to build an application for smart phones from this platform.
In Europe, the States are guided in their great majority to an application based on the tool provided by Apple and Google, but France and the United Kingdom, in particular, have chosen a different approach, the France, explaining that she wished to keep the full control of its solution to tracing.
Applications british and French are being tested.
The French Parliament is to vote on the application StopCovid next week. The objective is a commissioning on 2 June.
Adoption shy
According to Google and Apple, in 22 countries on 5 continents have requested to have access to their programming interface, and they expect more applications in the coming weeks.
In the United States, three States have announced their intention to adopt this technology.
The North Dakota was launched at the end of April Care19, an application tracing in partnership with a private developer, which was to incorporate the proposal of Google and Apple as soon as it is available.
But the first versions were highly criticized by the users, who have found that it could not well determine their location.
Nearly 3 in the Us on 5 not willing or able to use an application based on the interface of the two california companies, according to a survey conducted by the University of Maryland for the Washington Post in April.
The reservations are related to the perception of the dangerousness of the viruses – those that do not feel concerned do not see the interest of such an application – but also to the possession of a smart phone.
Half of people aged over 65 years did not, the study says.
Then come the concerns on the collection of personal data.
Conditions to be complied with
Anxious to see their solution to decision for a monitoring tool, mass, Google, and Apple have put a number of conditions that States must meet.
Thus, the application will be available on a voluntary basis, and must not collect geolocation data, or give rise to commercial exploitation.
A single health agency per region or per State will be able to use it, not that there is “competition” of applications on a same territory.
And it will be up to each user to decide if he wants to declare or not the contamination to notify the people that he has crossed.
Apple and Google also promise to uninstall the solution “by region” when it will no longer be necessary to fight against the coronavirus.
In contrast, each health authority or State will remain free to make a number of choices on the setting of the application.
And will they be able to decide, for example, from what distance and duration of contact they assess a risk of contamination when two people intersect.
Applications of tracing of contacts allows a user who discovers that he is contaminated to prevent automatically all the people he has crossed the previous days.
They use Bluetooth, the system that allows smart phones and other electronic devices to interact at a short distance.
Smart phones keep the memory of others that they have crossed, using a system of pseudonyms to preserve the anonymity of the persons.