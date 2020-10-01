Google Revealed It: The 10 Things People Search The Most
About recipes and how to make more money is what we all ask ourselves at times. Some more things that will surprise you.
The most popular search engine in the world revealed, in order, which are the topics most searched for by Internet users.
- First: how to tie a tie.
- Then how to kiss.
- How to get pregnant.
- How to lose weight.
- Also, how to draw.
- How to make money.
- How to make pancakes.
- How to write a cover letter.
- How to make French toast.
- How to lose belly fat.
- Among other…
On the other hand, browsers wonder how to fix a broken door, window, or toilet, even how to play poker, how to make a paper airplane, or – the next thing is amazing – how to make people smile.
At the same time, questions related to health were also very frequent, with searches such as how to fall asleep faster, how to get marked abs, how to meditate, how to quit smoking or how to remove acne.
What do you ask Google every day?