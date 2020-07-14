Google will invest $ 10 billion in India
The american giant of Internet Google on Monday announced an investment of us $ 10 billion in India over the next five to seven years, to “accelerate the digital economy” in the country of 1.3 billion people.
With a young population and increasingly connected, the giant of South Asia is a promising market for the giants of the Internet, from Facebook to Amazon, have invested billions of dollars in recent years.
Through investments and partnerships, “the fund for the digitisation of India’s” Google aims to facilitate access to information on the Internet in indian languages and do more to benefit the society and economy of the indian digital technology.
“There is no doubt that we are facing a difficult time today, in India and across the world. The double challenge [posed] to our health and to our economies has forced us to rethink the way we work and live, ” said Sundar Pichai, the ceos of Google, during a virtual event of Google India.
“But these difficult times can lead to incredible moments of innovation,” added Mr Pichai, himself of indian origin, according to comments published on the blog of the american company.
Fears for privacy
The p.-d. g. of Google spoke Monday by videoconference with the indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, to inform them of this investment.
During this discussion, the head of government spoke about the concerns related to the privacy of online data and called on the Internet companies “to work to close that trust deficit,” according to a statement released by his services.
India has banned this month 59 applications in china, including the highly popular platform TikTok, in the name of national security, in a context of tensions with Beijing following a confrontation between the murderer between the two armies in the Himalayas.
Facebook announced in April an investment of $ 5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of digital conglomerate Reliance Industries, which should allow him to set foot in the online business in India, one of the priority markets for Amazon.