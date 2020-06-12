Governments on the bench of the accused, fears of a second wave
Complaints have been filed in several countries, including Italy and France, on the management of the COVID-19.
June 12, 2020
Hervé Bar
Agence France-Presse
ROME — Accused of having poorly managed the health crisis, or act at the wrong moment, the governments find themselves on the bench of the accused while the fear of a second wave resulting from déconfinements early in various countries.
A resurgence of the epidemic of COVID-19 in the countries where it originated, here’s six months ? The municipality of Beijing was shut down Friday, two markets, and to postpone the start of elementary school students after the emergence of three new in the chinese capital.
In Europe, where the time of the accounts rang, the Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte was heard Friday for nearly three hours on the management by the government of the crisis of the sars coronavirus.
He has been interviewed by the prosecutor of Bergamo, martyr city of Lombardy and is the epicentre of the epidemic which has caused nearly 34,000 deaths in the peninsula, in the framework of a survey on the implementation of the “red zones”. The central government and the leaders of the Lombardy region, reject the responsibility of the growth of the virus in this region, and the saturation of the hospital system.
“Pitiful”
So far, while Italy is preparing to lift the remaining restrictions, many Italians seemed to be more focused on the resumption of football matches that on hearing from their prime minister.
Because Juventus must face AC Milan on Friday in the semi-final of the Italian Cup. Symbolically, the match will be played in Bergamo.
But anger is rising also in France, where a sixty complaints have been filed against members of the government.
The former minister of Economy, Arnaud Montebourg, has estimated Friday that the State had been “lamentable” and that “many of the deaths could have been avoided if we had held otherwise, the management of the health crisis”.
In Britain, the airlines British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have decided to sue the government to try to put an end to the quarantine imposed on travellers arriving in the United Kingdom at the approach of the summer season.
This 14-day period, in place since Monday, “will have a devastating effect on the british tourism and the economy, and destroy thousands of jobs,” they pleaded at the time when the Office for national statistics revealed that GDP has fallen from 20.4% in April.
“13 years ago”
The United Kingdom is the second country in the most grief-stricken in the world with over 41 000 deaths. In total, the COVID-19 has done more than 421 000 people dead, and infected more than 7.5 million people in 196 countries and territories.
New epicentre of the pandemic, the continent of Latin-american laments over 74 000 victims, of which more than half in Brazil, where the threshold of 40 000 dead has been crossed.
The pandemic “may bring us back 13 years back,” warned Alicia Barcena, executive secretary of the economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). “We need to see how to prevent the health crisis from becoming a food crisis”, she added.
But the rest of the world is not rid of the virus so far.
In Iran, the authorities have again urged the public to wear a mask in public while the epidemic continues to grow in the country, the most affected in the Middle East. Because, in the subway of Tehran for example, many passengers still travel with nose to the wind.
Second wave
In Ukraine, the First lady, Olena Zelenska, announced Friday, have been tested positive, but not her husband, the president Volodymyr Zelensky. The day before, the minister of Health had referred to “figures that are very alarming”, an increase of 689 new cases, incriminating a déconfinement too wide.
After you have reached a plateau, the United States, which have registered more than 113 000 deaths, are facing an increase in cases in several States where the activity has restarted in the month of April, such as Georgia. At the risk of upsetting the tentative economic recovery observed in recent days.
For all that, “we can not turn the economy again,” said the Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.
After unscrewing Thursday, amid fears of a second wave in the United States, the stock Exchanges of asia and europe picked themselves up on Friday.
It must be said that the situation continues to improve in Europe on the front health. Also, as early as 15 June, movement restrictions should be exercised within the european Union by three-fourths of the member States.
Premium beautiful eyes
In this perspective, the countries most dependent on the tourist trade are the eyes soft to the foreign tourists. “Spain is waiting for you”, has launched Madrid. “The were Greek, it is more than the sea and the sun… it is a state of mind”, promises to Greece.
Despite the reopening of borders, the return to normal is not yet complete. As well, the London Fashion Week opened Friday, but, for the first time, there will be no parade : it is held online.
It is not only the mode which is affected by the coronavirus. Between telework and wearing a mask mandatory, the crisis of the COVID-19 has also been a blow to makeup, and especially lipstick, the French preferring to emphasize the care of the body and the eyes.
“By and large, it is more care, a little less makeup, a summary Hervé Navellou, managing director of L’oréal France. With Eve SZEFTEL in Paris and the offices of the AFP in the world