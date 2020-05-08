Graduating students improvise a ceremony [VIDEO]
Each student who had to pick his equipment could, if it wished, to be photographed with a sign on which was inscribed “Congratulations to the graduates of 2020. Good luck!!”.
What was only supposed to initially be a simple gathering of school material is finally transformed into a ceremony improvised to bid farewell to the graduates of the école secondaire Hormisdas-Gamelin, in the Buckingham sector. A video has captured the touching moment quickly became viral on the Web.
Failing to be able to close the loop of their secondary in the normality, the graduates of the école secondaire Hormisdas-Gamelin, in the eastern part of Gatineau, were able to say goodbye to their establishment for the last time, this week, going to empty their locker, to turn. A year that took an unexpected turn and moving experience for the future graduates who have the right to warm hands of applause from members of support staff and teachers who were on-site during their passage.
From Monday to Thursday, 215 out of 237 graduates of the school of Maclaren street Is moved to retrieve their personal effects. This is not to mention all the students of the other levels.
“To ensure compliance with the rules of social distancing and to be sure that there are no gatherings in the school, there were members of the professional staff support to the interior to ensure that safe food-handling practices were observed “, explains the director of the Hormisdas-Gamelin high school, Julie Leclair.
When the protocol is initiated, on Monday morning, the technician, education specialist, Natalie Mcleod, however, has had a pang in the heart seeing the first pupils of fifth secondary landing-place.
“It was totally improvised. The pupils arrived in alphabetical order. I thought it was so sad for the graduates. I think that at secondary level, they are the ones who pay the most expensive prices of the pandemic, with all that it entails. Given that they can’t see and or get together, we had no choice but to do something to mark their passage. Technically, this is the last time they will set foot in their school. They come to pick up their equipment. There are many emotions linked to it. Several came out for the first time outside of their home or their family, ” says Ms Rheaume.
The technician in special education had then appealed to the foreman to the security of the school, Robert Charlebois, to put together a commemorative event for the students at the end of the cycle.
It is at this time that the idea emerged to put together a “booth photo” where each student who had to pick his equipment could, if it wished, to be photographed with a sign on which was inscribed ” Congratulations to the graduates of 2020. Good luck !!”. Captured by a camera, the ending left then the establishment under the applause of members of the staff. The photos and videos that have been posted online in real time, on the page Facebook of the school ESHG, in the course of a few days.
“That little moment on the page Facebook of the school, this is a great opportunity for them to have positive messages from their teachers, their family, their friends, because they will not be able this year to do the famous signature album graduation,” notes Ms. Rhéaume.
The graduates of the école secondaire Hormisdas-Gamelin, in the eastern part of Gatineau, were able to say goodbye to their establishment for the last time, this week.
A video touching
One of the videos captured on Wednesday, the student Emma Rodgers, is also literally became viral on the social network. As of Thursday, early evening, the film of a duration of a little less than 50 seconds had been seen by more than 322 000 internet users. We see the ending, obviously very excited, wearing the red dress that she had bought to attend her prom or graduation. She left the building of the Buckingham sector, bags in hand, to the applause and popping horns, and even cymbals.
In an interview with The Law, the final year student of ESHG, who dreams of one day becoming a ambulance, have mentioned that it was important for her to wear her dress to mark this moment. She had bought it two days before the government Legault announces the closure of schools in march.
“Returning for the last time in my school and come out with my prom dress, it has made me smile all along the route in the car to go and to return. It is so beautiful. I can’t believe it. When I descended the stairs from the second floor to get out of school they told me, they all cheered, with instruments of music, and the horns of self, it was majestic. It cut the breath. I can never be thankful enough to the school we have organised it and all the people in Quebec who write to me (on Facebook), ” said Emma Rodgers.
This last would have preferred a denouement much less singular to complete his secondary education, but the initiative last minute deployed by Ms. Rhéaume and his colleagues has definitely helped to put a light balm on all this end-of-year fantastic.
“It ended well, even if we would have wanted to continue the school until the end. I’ll remember it all my life, ” said the student.