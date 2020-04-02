Granddaughter Rotaru pleased the eye of fans brave photo
Sonia Evdokimenko – 18-year-old granddaughter of the famous actress Sofia Rotaru. She lives and studies in new York, engaged in music and loves bright photo shoot.
Sonia is an active user of Instagram, which often pleases fans of bright posts about my life. So, this time the starry beauty posted a cute photo on which poses in “bed” the way with the book in his hands.
As you can see, the girl lying in bed, her thin pink nightgown with a lace frill. Beauty hair dismantled, and beautifully laid, and on the face of light makeup. Sonya looks directly at the camera and smiles, shooting herself. In the caption to the frame Evdokimenko wrote: “Home insulation gives us an opportunity to reflect, create and practice. What small changes have you made in your daily life lately?”. Fans love the new photos, and the way Sonya spends quarantine, the girl is filled with compliments in the comments.