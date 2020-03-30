Grandson of Inna Makarova was unable to attend her funeral
25 Mar 94 year of life has died the star of the Soviet film “Girls” and “Height” Inna Makarova. On Saturday, relatives said farewell to people’s artist. The funeral ceremony was held in the ritual hall of the Central clinical hospital, and the actress was buried at the cemetery Troekurov.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the funeral (like everything else recently) were not a normal scenario. Not all family members were able to say goodbye to Makarova. For example, the grandson of actress Ivan Burlyaev, now sits at home on strict quarantine because of a recent trip to Spain.
“The situation is difficult. We were not to postpone the funeral on March 31 when I will be able to go outside. Decided that I need to hurry. Who knows what will happen in Moscow in a week”, – said bubbling.
It is unknown whether left Inna the will. But most of all, all property will own only daughter Makarova – 69-year-old Natalya Bondarchuk.