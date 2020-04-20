Greater increase for the employees: the FTQ had requested in December
Last November, the FTQ had asked Quebec to adopt a decree to enhance the compensation of employees in private seniors ‘ residences and NURSING homes non-contracted.
The FTQ has indeed asked to Quebec last December, wage hikes, higher for beneficiary attendants as for other State employees.
Last Friday, referring to the crisis that is rampant in NURSING homes because of the coronavirus, and the dearth of servants, the prime minister François Legault has stated that he would have had to raise the salary of orderlies earlier, ” even without the agreement of the trade unions “.
However, it is precisely this that the FTQ had claimed, on the 11th of December, during the filing of his wage demands, city, salary increases, higher for the more low-paid workers — including the orderlies. The canadian Press had then reported.
And this request from the FTQ has not had an echo since then, said in the interview, the president of the largest labour central in Quebec, Daniel Boyer.
When questioned about this, Quebec had refused to do so of his own volition, claiming that the request to obtain a decree was also to come from the private employers.