Greece: chloroquine in series, away from the controversy world
According to epidemiologists, germany, Greece, chloroquine is considered to be effective especially in the early stages of the disease and has been administered in combination with azithromycin for hospitalized patients.
Share
June 12, 2020 23h18
Share
Greece: chloroquine in series, away from the controversy world
Hélène Colliopoulou
Agence France-Presse
NEA KIFISSIA — Far away from the controversy that has roiled the scientific community in the world, Greece took over the production of chloroquine in full pandemic and continues its clinical trials according to a “quiet and remote”.
In front of the green lights flashing of a machine for manufacturing capsules, Evangelia Sakellariou, a chemist in a laboratory in Greek, was one of the first scientists to control the quality of chloroquine tablets, used in the hospitals of the country.
His company, Uni-Pharma, located in Nea Kifissia, in the northern suburbs of Athens, was able to reactivate an old manufacturing license of the drug controversy, which in the 90s was exported to Africa for the treatment of malaria.
“The situation was urgent in march” and “the company has had the reflex to ask the national Agency for medicines [EOF] to reactivate the old license a few days before the confinement and the closure of the borders to” the Greek, said to theAFP Spyros Kintzios, director of development Uni-Pharma.
In the wake of this, five tonnes of raw material were imported from India and the laboratory is set to “alert,” remembers Evangelia Sakellariou.
“The weekend of the 21st of march, we were working constantly, we were under pressure and in 30 hours it has produced 24 million doses, offered in the national health system Greek”, she says.