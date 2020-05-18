Green light for the reopening of the shops in Montreal
The prime minister François Legault
- 34 new deaths, for a total of 3596;
- 707 new confirmed cases, for a total of 43 627;
- 1771 people to be hospitalized, so 179 to the intensive care unit;
- 12 045 people restored, and;
- 2683 case under investigation;
- The shops with frontage leading on to the street will re-open on may 25 in the greater Montreal area.
- Childcare services, them, will re-open on the 1st of June.
Quebec has 707 new confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus, for a total of 43 627 of which at least 12,000 are healed.
The COVID-19 has caused 34 deaths, for a total of 3596 since the beginning of the pandemic. This is the lowest number of deaths since April 12, according to prime minister François Legault. It is also noted that there were 698 employees of the health care community to be returned to the work.
The government has got the green light from the public health to reopen the businesses in the Greater Montreal area who have a storefront outside as it was planned for 25th may, so next week. The services of guards in the area will also open on the 1st of June, but fewer places will be available due to measurements of distance physical.
“You arrive in a new stage, but it is important to continue to abide by the rules,” said Mr. Legault in strongly recommending to people in Quebec to wear a mask not only in transport, but also in the shops.
