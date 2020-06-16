Green light International United States New York

Feu vert aux Internationaux des États-Unis à New York

The Canadian Bianca Andreescu is the defending champion of the tournament.

June 16, 2020 15h06

Nicolas Pratviel

Agence France-Presse

NEW YORK — new Balls : after a forced interruption of more than four months because of the sars coronavirus, the world tennis will resume his duties in New York from 31 August to 13 September, with International of the United States without spectators… or some celebrity?

On Tuesday, the long-awaited day for fans of the little yellow ball has arrived. A little before the same hour, and since the american federation of tennis (USTA) had planned to announce Wednesday the good news. But the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has given the green light, the beat.

“The US Open will be held in Queens, NY, closed to the public from 31 August to 13 September,” he tweeted.

“The american federation of tennis (USTA) will take precautions extraordinary to protect the players and the staff, including testing solid, an additional cleaning of the premises, in a reserved space for dressing rooms, additional accommodation, and a dedicated transport”, he justified.

A few minutes later, the instance has displayed his satisfaction after so many uncertainties related to the pandemic, in offering to keep this tournament in New York, the city most affected by the COVID-19 in the United States, even if its spread is better contained.

“We recognize the enormous responsibility of hosting one of the first sporting events in the world in these difficult times, and we’ll do it in the safest way possible, mitigating all the potential risks,” said the USTA, promising more details announced Wednesday on its operation.

A month in New York

According to its plan, approved by the circuit male ATP and women’s WTA tour, as stated by several media outlets Monday, the american federation plans to remove the qualifications in a simple and reduce the array of doubles 64 pairs to 24.

In addition, it has got to move the Masters 1000 Cincinnati (16-23 August) at Flushing Meadows, for the chain with the Usa’s International, which helps focus the players in New York, without making them travel, for almost a month.

Remains to be seen whether the other tournaments of the summer tour on hard in North America will be maintained, so that the circuits are off until 31 July. ATP and WTA should, in principle, communicate Wednesday on the timing of recovery.

Rafael Nadal, defending champion in the men’s, has expressed in the past few days, his reluctance to participate in the tournament.

AP archive, Adam Hunger

In the meantime, the maintenance of the US Open has something to relieve the USTA, which comes to engage in an economic plan that resulted in the layoff of 110 employees. On his 485 million dollars of turnover yearly, 400 have been generated in the past year by this single event thanks to the sponsors, the broadcasters and at the box office.

Without an audience, the income will be less, and there is no doubt that the last construction site for the Federation will be to convince the many players, including stars Novak Djokovic and to a lesser degree, Rafael Nadal, who has expressed in recent days their reticence to participate in the tournament.

“Extreme Conditions”

According to the protocols that wish to implement the USTA, the participants should, for those from abroad, to observe an quatorzaine to their arrival and all would be confined in a hotel near the airport John Fitzgerald Kennedy. In addition, they could not be accompanied by a member of their entourage.

“Extreme conditions,” said last week the world number one, deeming it “impossible” to get there without his staff full.

In its wake, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have also expressed their reservations.

“If you tell me to go and play the US Open today, I would say no,” has cut Nadal at the beginning of June, adding that”we cannot resume as long as the situation is not entirely”safe”.

Roger Federer, himself, has drawn a line on 2020 after reoperation of the right knee, and stands on the side of the debate.

In spite of everything, with the US Open on the rails, what will be their choice? They hope for a relaxation of the rules?

Still, it seems difficult to imagine Nadal miss an opportunity to win in New York’s 20th Grand Slam title and join roger Federer in the Pantheon of world tennis, and the same for Djokovic, who can approach them with a potential 18th title.

In their equation is added to Roland-Garros, postponed to the end of September beginning of October.

