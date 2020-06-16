Green light International United States New York
The Canadian Bianca Andreescu is the defending champion of the tournament.
NEW YORK — new Balls : after a forced interruption of more than four months because of the sars coronavirus, the world tennis will resume his duties in New York from 31 August to 13 September, with International of the United States without spectators… or some celebrity?
On Tuesday, the long-awaited day for fans of the little yellow ball has arrived. A little before the same hour, and since the american federation of tennis (USTA) had planned to announce Wednesday the good news. But the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, has given the green light, the beat.
“The US Open will be held in Queens, NY, closed to the public from 31 August to 13 September,” he tweeted.
“The american federation of tennis (USTA) will take precautions extraordinary to protect the players and the staff, including testing solid, an additional cleaning of the premises, in a reserved space for dressing rooms, additional accommodation, and a dedicated transport”, he justified.
A few minutes later, the instance has displayed his satisfaction after so many uncertainties related to the pandemic, in offering to keep this tournament in New York, the city most affected by the COVID-19 in the United States, even if its spread is better contained.
“We recognize the enormous responsibility of hosting one of the first sporting events in the world in these difficult times, and we’ll do it in the safest way possible, mitigating all the potential risks,” said the USTA, promising more details announced Wednesday on its operation.
A month in New York
According to its plan, approved by the circuit male ATP and women’s WTA tour, as stated by several media outlets Monday, the american federation plans to remove the qualifications in a simple and reduce the array of doubles 64 pairs to 24.
In addition, it has got to move the Masters 1000 Cincinnati (16-23 August) at Flushing Meadows, for the chain with the Usa’s International, which helps focus the players in New York, without making them travel, for almost a month.
Remains to be seen whether the other tournaments of the summer tour on hard in North America will be maintained, so that the circuits are off until 31 July. ATP and WTA should, in principle, communicate Wednesday on the timing of recovery.