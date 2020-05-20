Green light to gatherings outside the restricted
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The vice-prime minister Geneviève Guilbault made the point about the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The highlights of the day
- 71 new deaths, for a total of 3718 ;
- 578 new confirmed cases, for a total of 44, 775 ;
- 1516 people to be hospitalized (-20), of which 183 (+3) to the intensive care unit
Approximately 200 people treated in centres for recovery and rehabilitation have been removed from the list because they are receiving care in non-hospital settings.
Public health has given the green light to the gatherings outside the restricted that will be enabled as soon as Friday. A maximum of ten individuals from a maximum of three different households can come together provided you remain outside and observe the measures of social distancing, announced the minister of public Safety, Geneviève Guilbault.
“Please, we ask you to avoid you to collect on the inside “, she indicated it by telling themselves aware that after two months of confinement, it is more difficult to show disciplined.
The government will also allow the reopening of the private health care like the dentist as early as June 1 for Quebec as a whole and of the body and esthetic care as early as June 1st for regions outside of Montreal.