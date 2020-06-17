Green light to the opening of the gyms
Photo: iStock
Training rooms, ice arenas, swimming pools and other sports facilities will be able to reopen three months after the closing substantially complete, the economy of Quebec.
The highlights of the day
- The Québec deplores 29 new deaths related to the COVID-19.
- The total number of those infected going on to 54 263 (+117).
- 690 people are hospitalized, including 72 intensive care unit.
Quebec will authorize the resumption of indoor sports as of 22 June.
Training rooms, ice arenas, swimming pools and other sports facilities will be able to reopen three months after the closing substantially complete, the economy of Quebec.
The minister for Education, Isabelle Charest, made the announcement Wednesday morning, in the company of the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
On 5 June, Quebec was given the green light to the return of outdoor sports, under certain conditions.
Meanwhile, owners of studios training have expressed their displeasure, including by participating in a yoga session before the national Assembly. Others have turned to virtual classes since the beginning of the pandemic.
To see the video