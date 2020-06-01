Green light to the reopening of the outdoor public swimming pools
Swimming pools, wading pools, water games, and of game modules of the parks will be accessible to the population this summer, across the province, said Saturday the government of Quebec.
May 30, 2020
Updated at 19h27
Québec gives green light to the reopening of the swimming pools and wading pools outdoor public, and this, across the province.
The modules of the games in the parks, water games including, will also be taken over by the children for the summer period.
The minister of Health, Danielle McCann, and the minister of municipal Affairs, Andrée Laforest, made the announcement in a press release Saturday afternoon.
“This measure is intended to offer citizens the opportunity to cool off, between others, in the context of extreme heat events that are currently living in several regions of Quebec”, can we read there.
This reopening is conditional upon the compliance of the distancing physical and other directives of the public health, adds-on.
The sanitary blocks of these facilities will also be able to reopen their doors. Managers are invited to put in operation the troughs and clean them regularly, as any surface frequently affected.
During the announcement of the first phase of revival of sports activities, there are two weeks, the medical adviser for strategic Directorate-general of public health, Richard Massé, had explained that the chlorinated water would not be conducive to the spread of the COVID-19. The doctor Massaged was concerned, however, the respect of a distance of two meters between the swimmers.
Municipalities should have the final word on the opening of their facilities, it was then clear.
On the side of Montreal, the municipal authorities specify that “all boroughs will be able to open a pool as of June 20, (which is in the usual standard of the City), for a complete opening of the facility before 1 July”.
The publicist Karla Duval reports that the gradual opening up will be based on the establishment of a health protocol and the hiring of the required staff, whereas the recruitment of lifeguards continues.
The plan for the reopening of the swimming pools must receive the approval of the regional directorate of public health.
For of modules games, their opening began Saturday. The water games, them, had already resumed the service this week to face the heat wave.
In addition, the executive committee of the ville de Montréal has renewed the state of emergency on the territory of the municipality until June 4.