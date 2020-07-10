Greyhound: the invisible enemy ***
Tom Hanks embodies Ernest Kruase, the captain of a destroyer at the head of a convoy of allied ships crossing the North Atlantic to go refuel the Europe of troops, fuel and supplies.
7 July 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / In Greyhound, Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) and his men are facing an invisible enemy-sneaky and deadly. But unlike the COVID-19, the threat becomes much more concrete when it emerges: the U-Boats. The actor venerable, who also wrote the screenplay, plays the captain of a destroyer in this drama of war, twilight, painstakingly pieced together, but that remains on the surface.
February, 1942, in the middle of the Second world War. The Greyhound plays a role of protection (a canadian corvette also) at the head of a convoy of allied ships crossing the North Atlantic to go refuel the Europe of troops, fuel and supplies. The boats are in what the sailors call the black hole: a space where they are devoid of air cover.
The temperature is cold, the rough sea, the crew at cran — a climate exacerbated by the music, anxiety-provoking, as well as the sound of the waves and the wind. But the real danger comes in the form of German submarines.
A half-dozen of them around soon the convoy, waiting for the right moment to attack. Begins a war of attrition, which places the commander Krause in the face of dilemmas unsustainable: should he save men to the sea or abandon them to rescue a merchant vessel under attack by the nazis?
Krause pilot for the first time in a convoy and it is surrounded by a marine barely out of their teens. This reinforces the feeling of fear and the constant tension that emerges Greyhound.
By a concern for authenticity, the director Aaron Schneider has shot some scenes in the single ship preserved from the era, but the obvious use of computer generated imagery (CGI) when the Greyhound is facing the waves removed from the ocean spoils the fun. Just as the excessive use of jargon maritime, redundant and a source of annoyance.
By adapting the Shepherds on the sea (1955), a novel by C. S. Forester based on true events, Tom Hanks took the bet — a risky proposition — a almost closed on the destroyer. This was an opportunity to portray its protagonists in more depth, but, oddly, he avoided doing.
Most of the side characters are sorely lacking in substance. Even Ernie Krause remains unclear. A sequence with his girlfriend (Elisabeth Shue), at the beginning of the film, turns out to be totally unnecessary and added nothing to the plot.