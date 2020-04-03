Grocery stores and pharmacies are authorized to call employees in reinforcements at any time
Photo: Olivier Zuida The Duty
During a state of public health emergency, the grocers will be able to provide in the schedule the number of employees they deem necessary in the week, before 8 a.m. and after 21 h.
The québec government authorizes grocery stores and pharmacies to call in reinforcement as many employees as needed at any time of the day and of the night, with the exception of Sunday.
It suspends the application of a provision of the Law on the hours and days of admission to commercial establishments which prevents the presence of “more than four people” in an institution ” outside of the periods of legal admission “, has found The Need to read a decree signed by the minister of Health, Danielle McCann.
During a state of public health emergency, the grocers will thus be able to provide in the schedule the number of employees they deem necessary in the week, before 8 a.m. and after 21 h.
The Workers of the united food and trade-Quebec (UFCW) welcome the decision of the team of François Legault with caution. “In normal times, it is sure that you would oppose such measures “, said from the outset, the communications officer at the office québécois of the UFCW, Roxane Larouche. Then, she adds : “But, this is an exceptional situation that requires exceptional measures. “
The union, which represents 36 000 workers of the food sector in Quebec, would remain “attentive” to the “issues” that may arise from the decision of the government, promises.
The canadian Council of retail trade (RCC) welcomes the decision of the minister of Health and social Services, which will ” distribute the customers throughout the day.”
In the morning and in the evening, the queues will be less long, because the clerk will be more numerous in the interior of the store, without forgetting those who are posted at the entrance that remind customers of the guidelines of social distancing by dropping a drop of disinfectant in the palm of their hand or in their pointing to a sink.
“In a time of crisis, we need maximum flexibility to serve the customer “, argues the director of government relations at RCC, Jean-Francois Belleau.
The entourage of the minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, points out that the grocery stores are faced with ” an increased demand since the dining rooms of the restaurants have closed “. “Liberalizing opening hours, and by removing the constraint of a maximum of four employees for the groceries, you give them the ability to better manage the influx of customers, but also the procurement and receipt of goods, warehouse management, placement of food on shelves, in fridges and freezers, preparation of orders for delivery, cleaning surfaces, floors, etc “, argues the director of communications Mathieu St-Amand in an exchange with The Duty.
The rest ?
On Monday, the prime minister, François Legault, maintained that the closure of business establishments, retail sales on Sundays, 5, 12, 19 and 26 April, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores, service stations, and kitchens of restaurants was designed to allow employees to ” rest “. “We want that employees take the rest. […] I know that there are a lot of people who worked seven days a week. They begin to be tired, ” he said in the press conference.
Several committed to continue to work on Sundays, in the supermarket near you, remarked the spokesperson for the UFCW. “Banners are going to take the opportunity to fill the shelves and clean their shops [in the absence of customers]. Do this through the customer, this is not as simple, ” says Ms. Larouche. “For them, it is a respite. This is not a rest “, she adds.
Seen another eye
In addition, the perception of the population towards the cashiers and clerks has evolved greatly since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19, welcomed Ms. Larouche. “They worked at jobs that undervalued [in the eyes of some people]. They have become essential workers by the force of things. Today, we are very happy to have them. They have value, ” she concludes.