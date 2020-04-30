The different menu items of the Friday, prior to preparation and assembly.
April 25, 2020
Updated on April 29, 2020 at 16h19
Group The Den: kits gourmet-to-assemble
Sophie Marcotte
The Sun
CRITICAL / Lovers of good food and games of position (models with glue, Lego, IKEA furniture), you will have a lot of fun to “build” the three take-out dinners for the Group in The Den.
Don’t worry, prepare, and prepare the plates of the special menu takes a lot less time that climbing up a BILLY bookcase. In 15 or 20 minutes, you’ll get a meal worthy of a great restaurant, and as you will have (very slightly) put their shoulders to the wheel, you’ll experience a certain amount of pride in having “created” such beautiful dishes.
Here’s the concept : the Group The Den offers every week a different menu, based on local products, called “3 nights of exception” and designed to feed you on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Ideally, you order six or seven days before. When I bought ours, the price was $ 150 for three meals for two (it has since increased to 165 $). Do the math, that amounts to $ 25 per person per night for a gourmet dinner three services. A bargain! Of food and wine pairings are also offered.
As I wanted to go for a walk in the surroundings of the place Royale, deserted of tourists, I picked up the order at the restaurant, on Friday afternoon, rather than get it delivered. We joined the queue outside and we recover our precious, through an open window, a bit like the service to the car, but on foot.
Preparation and tasting
Unlike my boyfriend, I love to follow instructions. I was so excited to browse the instruction sheet detailing the steps to prepare and assemble each dish. Nothing complicated here. By and large, it is necessary to warm up the sauces bottled in the boiling water, the meat or fish on a plate in the oven, and mashed potatoes in the microwave. It is all about!
The different menu items of the Friday, prior to preparation and assembly.
The meal on Friday was our favorite, even if I’m not a fan of red meat. For starters, a nice taste of this spring which leaves inadequate : the northern shrimp and arctic char smoked (delicious and fondant), served on a salad of apple compressed, carrots nantaises, and cucumber, with a few croutons. Only drawback of this flat fee : the water made by the cucumbers and the apples that prevented the dressing adhere well.
The entrance to the Friday night : northern shrimp and arctic char smoked served on a salad of apple compressed, carrots nantaises, and cucumber.
Have follow-up medallions of bison seared over a puree of red cabbage as smooth as a dream, with black currant sauce, parsnip and roasted cabbage salad. Cooking to perfection the meat, but above all a splendid union of flavours with the red cabbage and the acidity of the blackcurrant. Add to that that this is the kind of dish that we only cook ever, and this is the happiness index which increases, before reaching its apogee in the dessert, thanks to stuffed cabbage to foam at the camerise (a small fruit that tastes a little of the raspberry and the blueberry), a little cream and a few camerises candied. Delectable.
In main dish on Friday, we had the pan seared bison on a puree of red cabbage, with black currant sauce, parsnip and roasted cabbage salad.
The contribution details
Saturday, the entrance, which seemed to be a classic on paper, has generated a pleasant surprise. On slices of bread fir balsam warmed in the oven, we spread the chicken liver mousse that we filled then a chutney of pumpkin and cranberry and the ingredient that gave the air of a feast to the plate : muesli sweet consisting of wild rice, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seed praline syrup barn. And the slight taste of pine, combined with the chicken liver and cranberry, it was magic… As usual, the team of Lair put on the details, and won the big prize.
The main dish, it is mostly the texture of the roasted salmon — both dense and light, surprisingly — that has attracted the admiration. A high-quality product, New-Brunswick. The fish was served with celery root puree, creamy sunflower seed to the flower of garlic, shallots, braised sauce and white wine cream (with green part of leek and persil). In the final, sweet tarts and maple syrup.
The box of surprises : one of the desserts
For the last meal, we were more into the territory of bistronomique. Suitable for this rainy Sunday, the cream of roasted beets, a vibrant fuchsia, dotted with fresh goat with herbs, and was excellent. The comfort continued with a chicken of Cornwall in gullies and grilled baby potatoes roasted with herbs, stewed tomato confit and chimichurri sauce. The other big blow of heart for dessert : a mousse with cherries and amaretto April in a shell of white chocolate. Wow.
This “3-evenings” are certainly a nice way to indulge, even if it is confined, or fill a loved one — Mother’s day arrives, I say it like that… And for those who do not have the means to pay 150 $, why not divide the order into three, with friends? Surely it is not illegal to eat the Sunday meal on a Friday…
Group The Den
• Online orders for take-out
• Delivery available up to Saint-Augustin and Lac-Beauport, for $10 • Info and orders kerrmess.com/commande • Cost of the bill for three three-course meal for two, before tip and taxes : 150 $
