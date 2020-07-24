Guardian angels training
Elizabeth Carignan help a resident to a wheelchair. The trainee makes his first step as a patient care attendant at the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal.
“When he takes me in his arms, he talks to me all down I see life in pink. “The unique voice of Edith Piaf resonates in the corridor of a small unit of the Institut universitaire de gériatrie de Montréal (IUGM). It is the day of karaoke for the residents. Microphone in hand, a mask and visor covering his face, the technician recreation sings alongside a lady, who sketch a smile in her wheelchair.
Life is a little more pink to the IUGM. Real field of battle in the spring (223 residents contaminated with the COVID-19, 79 deaths), the centre is now a green zone. No beneficiary is currently suffering from the disease.
It was there that Elizabeth Carignan makes its first weapons of beneficiaries attendant. The young woman of 22 years following the accelerated training, which was launched in June by the government Legault. The former director of production in a factory of tights has started her internship at the IUGM two weeks ago.
“I know almost all the names of the residents,” says Elizabeth Carignan, bright eyed behind his goggles. Like this lady is 102 years old, has survived the COVID-19. “What I really like is the approach with the beneficiary,” she continues. This lady is 102 years old, can we tell business. She still has some lucidity. “
The university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal currently attended by 47 trainees who have completed the accelerated training to become a care attendant.
Elizabeth Carignan lends a hand to a resident, sitting in a wheelchair, to encourage him to move forward with his feet. “Like this, one is able to work your legs,” she said.
The IUGM welcomes currently 47 trainees. A second cohort of 44 students starts on Monday. The head of the team of attendants, Virginio Porato, the oversees, in addition to sponsor Elizabeth Carignan during his training.
“I hear a lot of positive for the majority of the trainees, said Virginio Porato. But for two or three people, it goes less well. “The contact with the customer is more difficult,” he says.
Elizabeth Carignan, she seems already comfortable in his new blue uniform. She gives without penalty of baths to residents. “My professor, we were fairly well prepared,” she said. At least, to the extent possible, in 120-hour course.
At home, the future scientist was exercised to make the toilet of a beneficiary, by requisitioning the services of his spouse. “It gives rise to funny situations, recognizes it, laughing. I asked him [by washing] : “are you comfortable ?” “
Virginio Porato believes that internships, for a duration of eight weeks (four day and four night), would have had to be twice as long. “It is not enough to know what is the reality,” he says.
During the internship period, the students work three days per week in NURSING homes and are taking online courses for the remaining two days. “They can work on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays, said Virginio Porato. They are always in form. But when you are an attendant, you can do four or five days in a row. “
To better prepare future employees, the IUGM has decided to rearrange its schedule placement for the second cohort. “They will be six weeks of day and two weeks of evening, said Linda Boisvert, a manager, a retiree called in reinforcement during the pandemic, including responsibility for the trainees. It is considered that there are more things to learn from day. “
A one-day training on the principles of safe movement of beneficiaries will also be provided to the trainees as a whole, she adds.
A positive reception
In the province, many students feared they would be badly received in NURSING homes. The trade unions of the orderlies are in wage negotiations with the government Legault. Employees have also denounced the award “ridiculous” $ 5 per day, offered by Québec to the practicum supervisors.
“I warned about many of the home, said Mylène Forget, in a work placement in a CHSLD des Laurentides. But it’s going super well. Those who we supervise want to do it. This is the world of heart, as we. “
In Laval, the local union ensures that the students are welcome. “The agreement that we have obtained also silence the grumbling,” said Marjolaine Aubé, president of the trade Union of workers of the CISSS de Laval-CSN.
The CISSS de Laval has announced this week that he is committed to offering “priority” of a management position to full-time employees with a part-time position. In mid-August, posts will also be open to qualified employees on the recall list. Students in the accelerated training will then have access to a range of other positions.
In spite of everything, and to supervise all trainees remains a challenge, according to Jeff Begley, president of the Federation of health and social services — CSN. “In many cases, the employees supervise two or three people,” he said. They must guide the trainees and their roadmap to normal. “
The IUGM, the sponsors have only one protected. The task is no less demanding, especially after a first wave of COVID-19, which has turned into a tsunami in the CHSLD. Virginio Porato is hoped that this new war effort will not be in vain. “How many of the 10,000 students recruited will remain after two months, a year ?” asks he.
No one has yet left the vessel at the IUGM. But 62 students on the 470 registered have terminated their internship at the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal, which is part of the IUGM.
The CISSS of the Laurentians, 86 students on 568 have stopped the training, including three since the start of the training. The CIUSSS of Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal are for its part 77 dropouts on 385 students. Sixty students, on 962, withdrew to the CIUSSS of the East-of-the-Island-of-Montreal.
Elizabeth Carignan, keeps the cape. “It doesn’t bother me at all to work day, evening, night and a weekend on two,” she said.
She may have finally found ” her vocation “.