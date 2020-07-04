Guillaume Côté advocates the sharing of solitudes
Guillaume Côté has reserved a video capsule. The dancer and choreographer has developed his solo from a music composed by Éric Champagne, a piece that will be performed on the piano by Yannik Nézet-Séguin.
In the last few months, Guillaume Côté has seen several of his professional activities have been paralysed by the health crisis. After the interruption of the performances of Romeo and Juliet, the spectacle of the national Ballet of Canada given in march to Toronto, and then the cancellation of Crypto, a piece for four performers Dance Dance had to offer in may at the théâtre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts, the dancer and choreographer has decided that the Festival des arts de Saint-Sauveur (FASS), which he has headed since 2014, do not know the same fate.
The 29th HTF will therefore take a digital form, a collaboration with the Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) and its conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, nicely titled A solitude shared. “The Festival has the mission of supporting the creation, to foster the discovery and visibility of the best creators in dance and music, reminiscent of Guillaume Côté. This is why I have chosen to bring together 20 artists from quebec high calibre, match 10 composers, 10 choreographers and to provide them with a year-not trivial. “
Exquisite corpses
The result : ten solos, whose choreography has been developed on the basis of the music submitted, ten works that echo the crisis and the upheavals that it causes. “I wanted the pieces reflect this uncertainty in which we live in this moment for the better and for the worse, says the artistic director. It is truly a sharing of solitude, a way to shake up our habits. The method puts more emphasis on juxtaposition than on collaboration. At the end of the year, I am convinced, we will have the right to of the exquisite corpses that will not fail to originality. “
The solos have been or will be filmed in the open air, in the enchanting scenery of the town of Saint-Sauveur, in the centre of the town to the edge of the water, by the producer, Louis-Martin Charest. Over the weeks, from 5 July to 6 September, the capsules more or less 15 minutes will be offered free of charge on the websites of the HTF and the OM, as well as on YouTube and on Vimeo.
“This is probably not a formula to which I would have thought of without the advent of this crisis, says Guillaume Côté. When the world stops, the everyday is disrupted, it gives the opportunity, not to reinvent, but to redirect, to develop something new and quite complementary. This digital component, which makes the dance and music more accessible than ever, might very well subsist and add in the years to come to the shows presented under the big top and on the outdoor stage of the Festival. “
Human encounters
In addition to solos, the video clips will contain interviews which will provide information on the progress and the work of artists. “The dissemination of a work filmed on the Internet does not reflect the full humanity of the dance, recognizes Guillaume Côté. But the media, and its reach allow us to provide access to creators and the creative in an outstanding way. We can encourage human beings to express themselves, to talk, to explain… When Marie Chouinard puts words on her piece, as it reveals a context, she discusses her inspirations, she delivers a bit of his soul, in sum, that it popularizes the process, it gives a different appreciation of the work. “
“This crisis we are experiencing, adds Side, it may be a good time to get off the dance from its pedestal, open a little wider the door, making sure that the artists and the audience will meet them half way. “So, the artistic director will meet with the choreographers (most of which are also the interpreters of the solo) Eva Kolarova, Andrew Skeels, Vanesa G. R. Montoya, Virginia Brunelle, Margie Gillis, Daina Ashbee, Marie Chouinard, Anne Plamondon and Crazy Smooth.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin will discuss about him with the composers Maggie Ayotte, Isabelle Panneton, François-Hugues Leclair, Roozbeh Tabandeh, Marie-Pierre Brasset, Alejandra Odgers, Louis Dufort, Éric Champagne, Cléo Palacio-Quintin and Mark Hyland. In regards to the musicians, all members of the OM, they will live in nature, allowing us to hear a dozen different instruments, from French horn to clarinet from the oboe, picolo and the trombone.
Echoes visual
Of course, Guillaume Côté has reserved a video capsule. The dancer and choreographer has developed his solo from a music composed by Éric Champagne, a piece that will be performed on the piano by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. “Musically speaking,” says Champagne, it is a work that has been tailor-made for the performer. Chorégraphiquement, having never written for the dance to this day, I have nothing created in response to a dance-specific or a characteristic rhythm. I left it to the choreographer to explore the possibilities of my music compared to his imagination. “
For the composer, certainly one of the most prominent of the younger generation, but that has fairly little written for piano alone, loneliness rhymes with Edward Hopper : “It emanates from her paintings a melancholy that is both tragic and very intimate. Scenes daytime to the fabulous light is a succession of night scenes to the construction shady anxious. I have tried to reproduce these disorders emotions and contradictory component of a work that is dreamy and at the same time terribly real, dreamlike and concrete. “
“The music is rich, subtle and complex,” explains Guillaume Côté. I think I managed to translate it in the body of the visual strength. The concept which served me as a guide, it is the echo. An echo, it is embodied in a restricted space as well as the top of a mountain. It is both something that keeps company and a reflection that reinforces our loneliness. “
“I imagined the choreography of William would be a kind of souvenir,” concluded Champagne, a memory of the body that helps to give life to these complex emotions, an echo of the visual impulses of the heart and of the soul. “
A solitude shared
Festival des arts de Saint-Sauveur, on the sites of the HTF and the OM, as well as on YouTube and Vimeo, from 5 July to 6 September.