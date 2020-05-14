Guy Laliberté in reflection to the rescue of the Cirque du Soleil
Julien Arsenault, The canadian Press
Jean-Philip Denoncourt – The canadian Press
May 14, 2020
About three months after you have removed his last ball in the Circus of the Sun, its founder, Guy Laliberté, suggests that it may be involved in the rescue of the entertainment business currently on the tightrope because of the pandemic of COVID-19.
Through an open letter published Wednesday, in which he says that he wants to share his thoughts at the dawn of weeks that promise to be ” critical “, the businessman warns that the investors who will participate in the recovery will need to be “patient” and resist the temptation to start the machine too quickly.
“A few days of the registration deadline for the battle royal, I’m deciding if I take my name from wrestler to jump in the arena,” writes Mr. Laliberté at the end of his missive, which contains a series of allusions to the universe of the fight.
Mr. Laliberté, who was not available to give interviews, has named a few categories of contenders for the revival of the Circus : the existing shareholders, holders of debt that have financed the company, all levels of government, “major players in the world of entertainment” as well as “sharks” who dream to acquire the company for a ” morsel of bread “.
Emergency funding
The businessman had sold its remaining stake of 10 % in the Circus to the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec last February. The amount of the transaction had not been unveiled, but the value of this block of shares was estimated to be well over 100 million.
Dragging a debt of over US $900 million, the Circus is coming to get emergency funding of $ 50 million from its three major shareholders — TPG Capital (60 %), the chinese company Fosun (20 %) and the Caisse (20 %). In addition to studying all of the scenarios, including the one where it would be shielded from its creditors, the company started its efforts to find an investor, a buyer or renegotiate another injection of capital from its current owners.
If he returned to the portrait only a few months after selling his stake in February, at the time where the Circus had stopped its performances in China due to the COVID-19, Mr. Laliberté would not he the same behavior as the “sharks” to which he referred in his letter ? “Selling [his participation] in February, he could not, any more than anyone else, to predict that the Circus would cease its operations a month later due to the pandemic,” it said in an e-mail Anne Dongois, head of communications for Guy Laliberté. “As the founder, he is necessarily affected by the current situation. “
At the time of lay off 4679 employees, representing 95 per cent of its workforce, on the 19th of march last, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, the Circus had also cancelled its 44 shows across the world. Overnight, the company had lost almost all of its revenue generated through the sale of tickets.
Last week, the president and chief executive officer of Cirque, Daniel Lamarre, had said, during an interview with The canadian Press, that, to his knowledge, there was nothing to suggest that Mr. Laliberté was considering jumping in to the arena in order to save the company he founded in 1984. “He [Guy Laliberté] has its own projects, said Mr. Lamarre. He is very busy with activities of a red Moon [that invests in technology companies, the arts and real estate], so for the moment, I think that this is his priority. “
Until now, Quebecor has expressed an interest in the place of the Circus, saying want to participate in a rescue of the company before injecting “hundreds of millions” to repatriate the ownership in Quebec. The conglomerate of telecommunications controlled by Pierre Karl Péladeau however had not yet had access to the books of the company’s financial entertainment.