Guy Laliberté wants to buy back the Cirque du Soleil
May 24, 2020 | Business | No Comments|
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
Guy Laliberté in 2015
In reflection for several weeks, the founder of Cirque du Soleil, Guy Laliberté, confirmed on Sunday its intention to redeem the entertainment business currently on the tightrope because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
“I took the decision to embark on a purchase process […] The Circus I was given so much that to see it in the situation where it is… if I can help [my team] will be there “, he declared during his appearance on the show Tout le monde en parle Sunday night.
Other details will follow.