Guy Nantel proclaims itself to be the official candidate in the leadership race of the PQ
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The humorist Guy Nantel, 51 years old, reports that he has collected 2500 signatures in ballot bid to make his candidacy official.
Guy Nantel asserts that it is now officially a candidate in the leadership race of the Parti Québécois (PQ).
In a note sent on his page Facebook this week, the comedian, aged 51 years reports that it has collected 2500 signatures for ballot application ; he thanked the signatories.
The humor of Guy Nantel made in the socio-political for a long time and he has never hidden to be a sovereignist.
The member for Jonquière, Sylvain Gaudreault, a former leadership candidate, and Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon have already indicated that their candidacy was official.
The leadership race of the Parti québécois has been launched at the end of last year, but it was suspended during the crisis of the sars coronavirus since the gatherings were proscribed.
The PQ is without a chief since the resignation of Jean-François Lisée in the evening the general elections of 1 October 2018, when the training was received to a historic defeat. It is the member for Matane, quebec, and Pascal Bérubé, who assumes the acting.