“Hack coronavirus”: Minsitry announces a contest of IT-projects which make life easier during a pandemic
The Ministry of digital transformation launches national contest for IT-projects and ideas to make life easier for citizens and businesses during a pandemic coronavirus, the prize Fund for the winners is 4 million UAH.
This is stated in the press release of the Ministry.
Among the contest jury, in particular, Petcube CEO Yaroslav Azhnyuk, co-founder of the Monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky, the founder of the marketing company FEDORIV Andrei Fedorov and Minister of Minsitry Mikhail Fedorov.
To participate in the contest is open to developers, startups, marketers, researchers and social activists.
Entrants can submit projects in the following areas:
- The opposition of the coronavirus. Electronic services aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID19
- E-services for citizens. Social, educational, administrative and other public services for citizens, especially important during the quarantine.
- Social entrepreneurship. Innovative ideas for the development of digital social entrepreneurship in the context of quarantine, which can be implemented by remote involvement of vulnerable citizens.
- Mutual. Services to support and ensure viability of most populations in the conditions of the quarantine
It can be both new products and improved solutions. The best ideas will receive funding, the total prize Fund for the winners is 4 million UAH.
Participants will also receive mentoring support and the opportunity to implement the project within the next month.
The office noted IT-solutions for overcoming the pandemic in other countries: in South Korea have created a mobile app for notifications, if there is an infected person; Italy has introduced a campaign of “digital solidarity”; Singapore has developed a map of diseases, as Israel has imposed a remote monitoring of the movement of patients by geolocation.
Applications will be accepted until April 6. On 9 April the jury will select the winners. Send you the link.