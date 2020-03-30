Had three knockdowns. Mike Tyson defeated Muhammad Ali in the final of the tournament of legends WBSS
Many fans of Boxing would like to see a confrontation of the peak Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali in the ring. Agree, that would be great.
If in real life this was not possible, in a virtual – completely. The organizers of the world Boxing series (WBSS) staged fantasy tournament of the legends of Boxing. In the final expected was found a pair of Tyson – Ali.
The first round was a knockdown from Ali. The second and the fifth knockdowns from Tyson. But the fight lasted the full distance and ended in a unanimous decision: 114:111, 114:111, 114:111 – all in favor of Tyson.
Full video of fight:
Sergey Lukyanenko.