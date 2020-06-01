Haircuts free of charge to health workers in KRWN
Jeremy Vincent Maxime Bellemare, co-owners of the chain, KRWN, in their branch of the rue Saint-Joseph in Saint-Roch.
May 31, 2020 17h28
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The barbers of KRWN are looking forward to welcoming their customers, the reopening of the salons was to wait. But above all else, they must live up to their promise… to serve the health care workers first, free of charge.
All day Monday will be devoted to workers in the field of health, all branches of the chain KRWN Studio outside of Montreal are in the loop.
“The idea, it has been for a while. We said that this is what we wanted to do to give our part in the crisis. It has a lot of respect for them, and it was clear that it was the first that they were going to spoil,” says the founder and co-owner of KRWN, Maxime Bellemare.
The idea has certainly enjoyed all the gentlemen nurses, attendants or doctors in the region. The time slots are quickly filled in the branches of Saint-Roch, Sainte-Foy, Saint-Romuald and Saint-Gorges, even in that of Trois-Rivières. There are still some places for those who will call on Monday to the last minute.
No scam was not allowed… The team has verified the working of all the customers (the regulars as well as new ones) to this day is entirely reserved for front-line workers. Other clients of KRNW could, therefore, begin to reserve their place from the 2nd of June.
“A couple of people have tried… But our client base is comprised of our movement, they know that there has always been very involved in our community. It also has the reputation as say our way of thinking, you are defending our values”, adds Maxime Bellemare.
Several workers in the field of health thanked the barber shops for their gesture, some were very emotional during the appointment, grateful for the lovely attention.
“It is clear that it is difficult for us, the situation was critical, it was the time that we opened outside of Montreal in the least. But it was also important to keep our promise. These people have not stopped at all, despite the risks. They have cared for our families. It is important to assume the costs for this day, it is on the back of the barbers and of the company.”
Maxime Bellemare speaks to his colleagues as a big family, everyone wanted to “embark” in the idea and give their time. As of the 2nd of June, they will be back to welcome everyone and ready to climb back up the slope. Online bookings are initiated from less than a week, and the time slots are filled until at the end of the month of July. Goodwill like the Christmas season.