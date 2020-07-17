Half Moon Run unveiled a ep surprise

July 17, 2020

Yves Bergeras

The Right

Half Moon Run unveiled on Friday a new minialbum, entitled Seasons of Change.

This ep surprised is composed of six titles. Two new songs, including the title piece Seasons of Change, in addition to the four excerpts already released, mostly during the pandemic COVID-19.

“The songs on this ep were recorded at the same time as A Blemish in the Great Light , and although we have decided to separate, some of these recordings are our favorite,” says the singer and guitarist Devon Portielje, who is a native of Ottawa.

The group shared Grow into Love at the beginning of the confinement period, and then continued to spread unreleased tracks, including “Monster”, published in may last, and which has been the subject of a “co-video” posted on Youtube.

Half Moon Run has also published, on 2 July last, a video that they themselves had made, and intended to accompany the extract Look Me in the Eyes (Skitstövel).

For this song, each musician was recorded at home ; the images have been put together in a video, signed by the members of the group.

“Having spent all this additional time in isolation has given us the chance to acquire new skills and experience things that we never really had the time to try before,” says Dylan Phillips.

Seasons of Change is available in digital format, and in vinyl on the official website of the group. It appears under the label of Crystal Math / Glassnote.

The new ep has been almost entirely directed by Joe Chiccarelli (The White Stripes, My Morning Jacket, The Strokes), already consoles on the disk Has a Blemish in the Great Light (2019), by which Half Moon Run won the Juno award for alternative album of the year. The part Monster has been co-produced by the group and Samuel Woywitka.

Le Soleil

