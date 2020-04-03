Half of the cases of COVID-19 identified in the country are in Quebec
The director of the Québec public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister François Legault.
Nearly half of the cases of coronavirus recorded in the country are now in Quebec, where the balance sheet is increased to 3430 case confirmed Monday.
Not less than 590 new cases have been compiled over the past 24 hours, announced by the prime minister François Legault. The number of deaths reached 25 in Quebec, an increase of three compared to Saturday and Sunday. In the evening, 89 deaths had been recorded in the country; 28 % of Canadians who have succumbed to the COVID-19 were therefore in Quebec.
47%
Nearly half of the cases of COVID-19 confirmed countries are in Québec, in particular because of the “test strategy”, according to Horacio Arruda.
The “good news of the day” is, according to the head of the government, in the fact that 78 people are hospitalized in the intensive care ; a rise of “only” six people in relation to Sunday, he rejoiced.
At the time of the press of Quebec, 6910 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada. This number increased to 7312 in the course of the afternoon, and increased the proportion of confirmed cases in Quebec to 47 %.
“It is true that in absolute numbers, it was more of a case “, has recognized the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda. “Testing strategies can be different,” he however added.
He recalled that the Quebec to perform more tests than Ontario and suggested to compare the hospitalization rates of the two provinces. Audits, Quebec had made, as of the date of march 30, 699 tests per 100 000 inhabitants, compared with 329 tests per 100 000 population in Ontario. The hospitalization rate was 7 % in Quebec, compared to 9.9 % in the neighboring province.
The measures will be applied for a long time ?
Public health estimates that it will take to keep “at least some measures” for several months, by the arrival of a vaccine.
Even if the government believes that the efforts of Quebecers to contribute to flatten the curve, it is still too early to say when may be lifted for some of the steps imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. During a briefing for the journalists, experts of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) have explained that the relief will occur as soon as the analyses show a decrease of reported cases, given that the statistics have approximately a two-week delay on the situation on the ground.
Closures Sunday
To give a helping hand to employees who are on the front lines in the pandemic period, Mr. Legault has announced the closure of shops on Sunday, for the entire month of April. “All the shops will have to close, except service stations, convenience stores, pharmacies and take-out orders in the restaurants,” he listed.
Quebec has also allocated $ 133 million for housing resources for the elderly or vulnerable. Mr. Arruda has revealed that 88 % of people who died from COVID-19 in Quebec were aged over 70 years. In total, 40 % of the people who died were living in residences for the elderly, while 32 % lived in NURSING homes, he added. “This means that what we feared was that the elderly would be attacked, which is the case,” said Mr. Arruda.
François Legault has also sent a message to the employees of the health network, to whom he recommended not to use protective equipment, including the famous masks N-95, unless you ” really need “. “It is correct in the short term, but if the curve stretches, well, the world will need more,” he said. For this, Quebec eyeing the side of the local companies that could manufacture masks, gowns or gloves, “for this situation, which is exceptional,” said the prime minister.
With Dave Christmas, and Mylène Crête
Proportion of infections, coronaviruses by age group (percentage)
- 0-9 years 2,0 %
- 10-19 years of age 3.8 %
- 20-29 years 15 %
- 30-39 years 16 %
- 40-49 years of 17.4 %
- 50-59 years, 18.2 percent
- 60-69 years 14 %
- 70-79 years 8,1 %
- 80-89 years 4 %
- 90 years or more 1,4 %
- Unknown 0,1 %
Source: Ministry of Health and social services (MSSS)
