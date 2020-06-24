Hamilton arrives on Disney+ full demonstrations of anti-racist
in <em>Hamilton</em>, which has been a huge success on Broadway, arrives on Disney +.
June 24, 2020
Andrew Marszal
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The massive demonstrations follow each other in the United States to denounce racial discrimination and Hamilton, musical comedy telling the american Revolution of the 18th century with songs and hip-hop artists reflecting the diversity of the country, arrives on the platform webcast of Disney.
For the creator and the cast for this work to be extremely popular in the United States, the timing couldn’t be better chosen by the entertainment giant to spread the uptake ofHamilton, the biggest Broadway hit of the last five years.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, author of the piece in which he played also the main role, said he was particularly touched to recognize replicas and lyrics cults of the musical in the protests that erupted to protest the death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a white policeman on may 25 in Minneapolis.
“It makes me incredibly proud. I am not even able to let me be in it”, has stated during a press conference in line with the american author, of puerto rican descent.
The film, assembled from recordings of the musical in New York in 2016, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the figures of the founders of the american nation. It will be broadcast from 3 July on the platform of Disney+.
Since its creation in 2015, the show has been produced with other troops in various cities in North America and up to London, often with a cast of artists of color.
For the actress of black american, Renee Elise Goldsberry, who was part of the casting original, it is this diversity and his message of revolutionary doHamilton a work particularly modern. “We have to remember that these young people felt, in this day and age when “sacrifice his life to liberate” meant something”, she said.
“The diversity of this country can be claimed by all the people who have created it, it is one of the many things that this show famous and I think we need more of that in this moment,” added the artist.
Fill a void
In early may, Disney had decided to bring forward the release of the film more than a year to fill the void left by the abrupt ending of the film because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
The irony of the story, Hamilton will come out while statues of personalities symbolizing for some the slavery and the past racist in the United States are déboulonnées throughout the country.
The actor Okieriete Onaodowan said to be “looking forward to see how young Black people are going to react” to the show in this period.
In the musical, Hamilton strongly criticizes a loyalist british called the american Revolution in the course of the “mob”.
“The kids that are overexcited and angry, may look at that and realize that they can put their energy into the writing, to challenge people who tell them unpleasant things, such as Hamilton in his time,” says Mr. Onaodowan.
The musical has won, in 2016, 11 Tony awards, the awards bestowed each year by the professionals of Broadway. In total, its revenues reached a billion dollars in the world.
The couple Obama counts among his millions of fans. Michelle Obama had at the time said that it was “the best work of art I’ve seen in my life, all forms combined”.
The success ofHamilton ‘s Broadway had been a perverse effect to fly off the ticket price, which is resold sometimes many thousands of dollars, ” said Lin-Manuel Miranda. He hopes that the film will now make a work really public.