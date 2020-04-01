Happy and hugging Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck for a walk with the dog
31-year-old Ana de Armas and 47-year-old Ben Affleck was spotted during a visit. The actors went on a romantic walk in Los Angeles, despite the quarantine.
Armas and Affleck has made a walk near the house of the actress. The star of the movie “Get knives” chose the easy way — wearing a Burgundy hooded kangaroo and tight jeans. The actress let down her hair and prefer to be without makeup.
Ben also chose a casual — tried on the blue t-shirt and trousers, and on top threw a gray blazer. To be not much noticed, the actor has tried to hide the face under the baseball cap. Along with loving was a favorite of Ana’s dog named Elvis.
While walking Affleck stopped several times to kiss Armas, and she answered him in a gentle embrace. Fans of the pair is concerned that the lovers ignored the recommendations of epidemiologists and broke the quarantine, which also applies to California residents.
The star couple stopped to hide his novel in early March. Then the kissing actors are photographed during a joint holiday in Cuba — the home of Armas. Now the lovers spend together all free time, do not hesitate attention from the paparazzi.