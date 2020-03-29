Happy new Xiaomi smart TV Mi TV 4S
Together with the recent release of a new line of smartphones Xiaomi Mi 10, the Chinese company has decided to please fans of high-quality digital television to your new TV Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, which can surprise not only the widest audience of potential buyers, but also those who impose rather strict requirements on such devices. Offering the next generation of high-quality digital entertainment TV of 65 inches and supports HDR10+, the new model aims to become a full-fledged home companion in the decision of a wide range of problems to find digital content.
The first is to note the fact that the new model Mi TV TV 4S has a really impressive range of supported technologies, from those already mentioned HDR10+ and ending with the MEMC system which not only makes the movement on screen is smooth, but removes various imperfections and smoothing display during the most high-contrast scenes. The model also boasts up to 85% coverage natural color palette NTSC, and a handy metal case design allows you to set the model in any place, without forcing a potential user to experiment with different not very comfortable designs.
As for audio technologies, the model has support for Dolby DTS-HD, and smart box works on Android operating system 9 Pie – which means the possibility of downloading and installing various apps from the Google Store, including YouTube, Netflix and even Amazon Prime Video – in this context a new model of TV from Xiaomi is not frustrating any potential user.
The model itself is distributed at a price of $ 600 and for such a modest sum offers a truly remarkable display quality level together with some additional technologies and opportunities through which to view different content on this model is even more delightful user experience. Perhaps soon Xiaomi will introduce some loyalty program with the reduced price of the device.
According to the materials: fainaidea.com