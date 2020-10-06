Justice rejected the amparo promoted by the interblock Together for Change for the extension of the protocol for remote sessions in the Chamber of Deputies. The conflict broke out in the session that the opposition wanted to participate in person and ended in scandal.

The Federal Contentious Administrative Court 1 today rejected the amparo promoted by the interblock Together for Change , against the decision that ordered the extension of the protocol for remote sessions in the Chamber of Deputies . The appeal had been presented after the opposition deputies traveled to Congress on September 1 and demanded to meet in person, understanding that the protocols for the telematic sessions had expired.

Judge Enrique Lavié Pico explained that “deciding on the claim articulated in the record would be important to advance around a matter exclusive to another power of the State.” The opposition interblock prosecuted the extension decided by the Chamber in its session in early September, after protesting on the premises and promising, through its president, Mario Negri , that the extension would be “challenged” by all means, including the judicial.

The judge ruled today that “it is not the responsibility of the Judiciary to intervene and modify the voting and decision of questions that are proper to the corresponding organs; in the case, the provisions of the H. Chamber of Deputies of the Nation ”.

“The legitimation of the plaintiffs, in their condition as' Deputies and Deputies ', is devoid of foundations, to the extent that 'they were not deprived of exercising the powers that assist them as legislators and, on the contrary, it was they who resisted to carry them out '”, the ruling can be read. In addition, it adds that the call” was issued in accordance with Article 14 of the Regulations, which shows that the modality under which legislators were convened to meet was telematics “.