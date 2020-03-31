Hard to believe, but it has not collapsed: How LADA XRay “survived” 130 000 km of mileage
Russian hatchback did it in three years as much as some cars do not pass and in 10 years.
And the owner never had any desire to get rid of the “Iccrea”, although the problem points of the car was missing. First the driver explained why they decided to buy it LADA XRay for life in the village. Primarily because on another car, more expensive, money he simply was not there, the second motorist felt that the conventional “field” in such conditions simply do not “survive”.
Actually, it turned out to be. 130 000 kilometers LADA XRay showed himself as a worthy crossover, although in fact Russian hatchback with increased ground clearance does not look like a vehicle that is able to safely drive in mud and carrying a hundred pounds of cargo.
Even the timing belt in heavy conditions did not cause claims – motorist at around 125 thousand miles have got to change it and found that the unit looks like new. For 3 years the drive to “Groundice” the motorist was only one claim, but that has been formed due to frequent use.
The alternator belt has worn off already at around 10,000 miles, and another 25 thousand, after which the “tatood” decided to not install the factory unit, and the purchase, more expensive in the next 100 000 km LADA XRay overcame without problems, because in the future, the motorist has no plans to buy stock spare parts for the hatchback.
According to the driver, he could not believe that the car has not collapsed, because the next milestone – 300,000 kilometers – the owner of the LADA XRay counts overcome by 2023, to debunk the myth about the unreliability of Russian cars.