A 21-year-old girl lost her life when she was shot in the head. Together with his friends, they recorded a video for the social network, feigning a kidnapping and one of the weapons was loaded. Areline was the mother of a one-year-old baby.

Areline Martínez, 21, lost her life after being shot in the head by one of her friends, while they were recording a video for TikTok, faking a kidnapping on October 2 in Colonia Villa Juárez, south of the city. from Chihuahua.

Martínez, who along with a man played the role of hostage, was being pointed with several firearms. According to witnesses, quoted by various local media, “two of his friends accidentally fired a .45 caliber pistol.” After the event, one of the participants notified the authorities, but they all left the place.

Images filmed before the fatal shooting by one of the attendees appeared on social networks.

“One of the hypotheses is that they were tampering with a firearm, thinking that it was out of stock, they shot the woman,” said the attorney general of the state of Chihuahua, César Augusto Peniche Espejel.

The prosecutor stressed that the participants in the filming are being sought to appear before the Public Ministry and “if anyone has criminal responsibility, they will have to respond.” “There are several facts to investigate: the unfortunate death of the young woman and the origin of that weapon and how it came to her hands,” he said.

The funeral of Areline, mother of a one-year-old baby, took place on October 5.

