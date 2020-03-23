Harvey Weinstein became infected with the coronavirus

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was diagnosed with a new type of coronavirus COVID-19.

It is reported portal PressRepublican.

It is noted that Weinstein is in prison Wende, in the Western part of new York.

According to the source, in a correctional facility also recorded one case of infection with coronavirus.

Scandal around Weinstein broke in 2017. More than 80 women accused him of sexual harassment, including a famous actress. 11 Mar Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of two sexual offences.

Punishment he will serve in prison of the state of new York.