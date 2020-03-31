Has infected the whole Church choir: what is known about the first patient with a coronavirus in Transcarpathia
69-year-old resident of Mukachevo (Transcarpathia), in which the first region has confirmed the diagnosis COVID-19, is now in the infectious diseases hospital in Uzhhorod.
Details with OBOZREVATEL shared in the Transcarpathian regional administration.
“Her husband returned with their earnings in Italy, he kind of signs of illness was not. But the woman felt bad, but even with temperatures went to St. Michael’s Cathedral, which is on the outskirts of Mukachevo. There she sang in the Church choir for two consecutive days. As a result, now all the members of the choir under the suspicion of coronavirus. Other workers in the Church and parishioners went to the doctors with complaints of feeling unwell,” he told us.
The tests confirmed the infection
However, as it turned out, the woman’s husband, who worked in Europe as a truck driver, not infected with coronavirus. Possibly, the pensioner picked up COVID-19 from someone else.
In total to doctors have addressed more than 50 people. But 19 of them the first test confirmed the coronavirus.
As tell in regional administration, the first test, the woman was made in Mukachevo, it was positive. Then the test was repeated in Mukachevo Central hospital, he too was positive. Now materials are transferred to Kyiv, should conduct a PCR test, which will give the answer, the sick woman by the coronavirus or not.
Gather near churches
The Church that walks a woman, refers to the Moscow Patriarchate. However, in Mukachevo Orthodox diocese (MP) call of the journalist is not very happy.
“Why close the service and to disinfect? She’s not sick, tests are not confirmed. She’s at home”, – has assured us a press-the Secretary, Archpriest Fedor pots. Although this is not true.
Themselves as locals tell that the inhabitants of Transcarpathia do not believe in the coronavirus. And if in the cities people even less out of the house, wearing masks, in the villages does go to Church services.
“This weekend I toured the churches, what’s going on. 50-60 people standing on services, even on the street, but what’s the difference on the street or in the Church itself,” – said the head of Department on national minorities and religion of the Transcarpathian regional administration Josip Rates.
“They continue to assure people that the Church cannot be infected. And that people may say, they are every Sunday, as the team go to Church” – outraged local resident Peter Popenko.
Open markets and shops
The regional Council of Transcarpathia say that on weekends, the patrols of police around the Church, checking to see if there people and do not violate quarantine. Many dioceses of the region announced that the service is online, but near the Church of the Moscow Patriarchate are always dozens of people.
This is confirmed by the lawyer of Uzhgorod activist Alexander Prisolec.
“What’s the village in Uzhgorod half only wears masks, all the others are relaxed, believe that the disease will not affect them. Slowly shops selling flowers, stationery, opened a small little market. When calling the police, they come and fine them. But people go on walks, to picnics,” says Prisolec.
Did the calculations
Most in Transcarpathia are now afraid of the Easter holidays. 12 April is the Catholic Easter and the 19th – Orthodox. Then expect thousands of migrant workers who despite the bans, still come home to celebrate.
“Not only that, through us now tens of thousands of workers are gone, who decided to sit out the quarantine there. So for Easter will return the same amount. And no observation will not stop them, our Peter try to stop”, – locals are indignant.
The head of the Transcarpathian regional Council Mikhail Revis said that in the field can be up to 5 thousand infected. “This figure he took not from the ceiling. Is infectious disease carried out calculations. If only one woman had infected 19 people already. And each of them can infect the same. In addition, according to Italian doctors every infected can transmit the virus to 800 people,” – said the press service of Revisa.