Have Fat in winter was three sentences

Striker London “Chelsea” Olivier Giroud admitted that he had received three proposals during the January transfer “window”. They were from Tottenham, Lazio and Milan “inter”, where he could again play under the guidance of Antonio Conte, but in the end the Frenchman remained at Stamford bridge.
Giroud did not get into the main part of the start of the season, as Frank Lampard prefers 22-year-old Tammy Abraham is 33-year-old French striker.
World champion in the national team of France will become a free agent in July, and Chelsea decided to leave it until the summer, trying to agree on the continuation of cooperation or to find a replacement.
In turn, according to the Italian press, Giroud almost agreed with “inter” about the contract. Left to agree the period. The Frenchman wants a three-year agreement, and the Milanese until I can offer the contract under the scheme “2+1”.