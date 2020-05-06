Have the virus and live with Justin Trudeau: “not obvious,” said his wife
Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Have the virus and live with Justin Trudeau: "not obvious," said his wife
Be sick of the coronavirus and live under the same roof as the prime minister of Canada and three young children has “not really been clear,” said Tuesday the wife of Justin Trudeau, healed since the end of march.
“My husband was working from 7am to 21h in his office, and then it was me who was with the kids, so I had to make an extremely” attention, said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Radio-Canada.
“I was alone with the children, I had to practice detachment, I had gloves, a mask and all, but this was not obvious,” she testified.
Justin Trudeau was placed in a self-containment with his family in his official residence of Rideau Cottage, Ottawa (Ontario) after the announcement of the contamination of his wife on the 12th of march, returning from a trip to London.
The disease has been “hit hard for more than a week,” said Ms. Grégoire-Trudeau, who had “lost the sense of smell and taste” and had to deal with “the headache, the aches everywhere, indigestion, nausea”.
When the facilitator asked her if she was afraid to contaminate the prime minister of a G7 country, she laughs : “I laugh, but this is not funny. I think that in all families, we try to deal with it, then the distance”.
“But after that, I went back on foot. And then the children, I think they feed a lot of our energy,” she added.
Officially healed since the 28th of march, she is said to have found the smell and the taste, even if it finds that “it is not like it was before”.
Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau has since moved in with their three children, aged 6 to 12 years, in the summer residence of the prime ministers.
She praised the work of staff on the front line against the virus in hospitals:
“They are heroes. Let’s be clear, these people demonstrate a courage, a perseverance, I would even say a vision of a society,” said this daughter of a mother who was a nurse, and a father, currently hospitalized for cancer.