Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski: no resident had been infected by the COVID-19

| June 26, 2020 | News | No Comments

Havre de l'Estuaire de Rimouski: aucun résident n'a été infecté par la COVID-19

Havre de l'Estuaire de Rimouski: aucun résident n'a été infecté par la COVID-19

The Direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent confirms that the tests COVID-19 carried out with 417 residents and 64 workers in the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski is all proved negative.

Share

June 26, 2020 18h32

Share

Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski: no resident had been infected by the COVID-19

Havre de l'Estuaire de Rimouski: aucun résident n'a été infecté par la COVID-19

Havre de l'Estuaire de Rimouski: aucun résident n'a été infecté par la COVID-19

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

After that two employees of the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski have been reported positive with the COVID-19, June 18, the Direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent confirms that the tests conducted with 417 residents, and 64 workers were all proved negative.

For the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, it was the first screening campaign mass to be conducted as a preventive measure in a residence for seniors in Bas-Saint-Laurent. The regional director of public health, Sylvain Leduc, has welcomed the mobilization of the teams of the CISSS and the excellent collaboration of Group Selection, which is the owner of the Haven of the Estuary, the largest private residence for the elderly in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.

Low-risk

As soon as the results of the tests of the two employees known, the public health branch had immediately initiated an epidemiological investigation for each of them, which were asymptomatic. They have been removed from their workplace, just like the people with whom they have had contact considered close. In addition, these two workers, one of which provided care to residents, not working not in other retirement residences.

The negative results of the tests have given reason to the Dr Leduc, which assessed the risk of contamination as not being very high because the employee who had contact with residents always wore personal protective equipment. For the doctor, “the risk of transmission was not zero, but it was low”. Although they have always said that the situation was under control, he and his team have taken the context seriously because of the type of customer.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *