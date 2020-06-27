Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski: no resident had been infected by the COVID-19
The Direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent confirms that the tests COVID-19 carried out with 417 residents and 64 workers in the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski is all proved negative.
Share
June 26, 2020 18h32
Share
Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski: no resident had been infected by the COVID-19
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
After that two employees of the Haven of the Estuary, Rimouski have been reported positive with the COVID-19, June 18, the Direction de la santé publique du Bas-Saint-Laurent confirms that the tests conducted with 417 residents, and 64 workers were all proved negative.
For the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, it was the first screening campaign mass to be conducted as a preventive measure in a residence for seniors in Bas-Saint-Laurent. The regional director of public health, Sylvain Leduc, has welcomed the mobilization of the teams of the CISSS and the excellent collaboration of Group Selection, which is the owner of the Haven of the Estuary, the largest private residence for the elderly in the Bas-Saint-Laurent.
Low-risk
As soon as the results of the tests of the two employees known, the public health branch had immediately initiated an epidemiological investigation for each of them, which were asymptomatic. They have been removed from their workplace, just like the people with whom they have had contact considered close. In addition, these two workers, one of which provided care to residents, not working not in other retirement residences.
The negative results of the tests have given reason to the Dr Leduc, which assessed the risk of contamination as not being very high because the employee who had contact with residents always wore personal protective equipment. For the doctor, “the risk of transmission was not zero, but it was low”. Although they have always said that the situation was under control, he and his team have taken the context seriously because of the type of customer.