Having sex to get the urge with your ex, myth or reality?
Pol Vora relates an almost taboo subject, which many hide, but to which almost everyone agrees … to put it with your ex.
I've heard and read more stories of ex-partners than you can imagine during my young age. And although I am writing this note with insomnia at 5 in the morning because I can't stop thinking about my ex, it does not mean that it lacks sense, on the contrary, it says more and is perhaps one of the most productive notes that my coefficient has been able to type. Because talking about our ex is even talking about ourselves, because we choose them sometime.
When we break up with our now ex, we do it with the fervent idea of not having to see him or hear him speak again, if we could ask for a perimeter to go “far away where the rabbit shit” it would be ideal for you who do not want to see him / a or in the photos that were taken putting a duckbill in front of the mirror or of the last birthday you spent with him / her.
But my beloved specimens, there are times when we cut our ex from the pelvis up. You understand me right? There are times when we cannot even hear someone pronounce their name but when it comes to fucking, you remember that it was the best thing that happened in your life. Jurassic that there was chemistry, there was excess skin and you convince yourself that you will never be able to get the aroma of her perfume out of your body that so many times made you travel when you touched her neck, where you would get lost for hours traveling and finding a better place.
And there never was, in fact, for you today there isn't, it doesn't exist. That's why despite admitting that your ex was the worst thing that happened to your life, you can't let go of the frenzy that occurred every time they touched, the magic that occurred between their bodies and the stardust that woke up. with each caress, with each kiss and each bite.
Even if the chabón or the mine has hurt you more than the day you saw that it was your old man who dressed up as Santa Claus every good night after nailing three bottles of Rama Caída cider. In spite of all that, you wish that those encounters would never end. The best thing that can happen to you in these cases is that it is only a sexual matter and then you get dressed and forget that you ever took everything off.
Giving room to passion and lust is good for you two who made love before you broke up like two strangers who barely had a bit of confidence in each other. Anything was too much. It is now, in their separation, that they became two fanatics.
The bad thing is when one of the two tries to make up for the lack of company for a few nights of loveless sex in order to cling to the idea that the other's love for you never ceased to exist, that he did not stop loving you and that he did not he will never do it because “they make love.”
When you become a prisoner of their skin but not only carnally but also involving the heart, with the one that never gave you a break and makes you waste whole nights with excessive insomnia, trying to find another excuse to propose another intimate encounter without the other person finds out that you are still hooked to the bones of someone who warned you from the beginning that it was going to be just a game, that you should not get involved because they will never come back.
As they say in the song that everyone hates, but many sing at six in the morning at the bowling alley with degrees of alcohol in their blood “if you want to, we have a good time but don't worry, there is no reason to name it or classify it. Let's enjoy today, tomorrow we will see “boooolas! Because in your case tomorrow is now and you are up to your hands.
When love ends there is nothing more to do, there is no magic or quantity or quality of sex to hold it back. Even if you are much better than Natacha Jaitt and have all her experience. If it does not go further, it does not go further. Game over gil / gila! And you bank it. That no one died of love, or at least did not live to tell about it. I was about to agree to some encounters by some “I love you” liars that I could steal from him during the act when they are brain lost, but it was going to be in vain, he no longer loves me and he will never do it again. The same goes for you. Let it be!
If you think you are going to have a good time and you are going to enjoy it and nothing else, send him fruit. If you are still hooked and you are going to suffer every time he gets dressed, pay the telo and leave you at home with the feeling that you were anyone who provided his services ad honorem, better not do it. But I cannot finish this note without telling all those who believe they are essential when it comes to putting it up that they are not. If they weren't such salami it would be a pleasure to end up together, in every way. Be happy and the gilada or room.