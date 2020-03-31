HBO has frozen the TV series “the Heirs” and “Barry”
March 30, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
The latest victim of the pandemic coronavirus steel series cable HBO’s “the Heirs” and “Barry”, reports Deadline.
The guide channel has decided to temporarily freeze these projects due to the spread of coronavirus and adopted quarantine measures. And Comedy show, “Barry”, bill by bill Hader, and drama series “the Heirs” with Brian Cox was preparing for the production of its third season. Currently, the releases of new seasons indefinitely postponed.
This is not the first American series affected by the coronavirus. Earlier, the epidemic affected the production of “Walking dead,” “grey’s Anatomy”, “Flash”, “Supergirl”, “Batwoman”, “the Falcon and the Winter soldier”, “Loki” and many other projects.